“The Bachelor” star Nick Viall and Natalie Joy are set to tie the knot.

Viall announced he’d popped the question in a sweet Instagram post on Thursday.

The reality TV star shared an array of sweet snaps showing his longtime girlfriend showing off her diamond ring.

He gushed in the caption, “For the rest of my life, it’s you.”

Multiple celebs sent the pair well-wishes in the comments section.

Chrishell Stause posted, “Aww congrats 😍😍❤️”

Taylor Lautner added, “Let’s go buddy ❤️” as Jana Kramer said, “👏👏👏👏👏🙌🙌 congrats ❤️”

Becca Tobin wrote: “Congratulations!!!”

Viall and Joy, who regularly share loved-up social media snaps, were first romantically linked back in 2020, but didn’t go public with their relationship until 2021.