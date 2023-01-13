Jonathan Scott is gushing about how much he loves being “bonus dad” to girlfriend Zooey Deschanel’s children.

During a recent appearance on “Today”, the “Property Brothers” star opened up about his relationship with Deschanel’s kids, son Charlie Wolf, 5, and daughter Elsie Otter, 7, whom the “New Girl” alum shares with ex-husband Jacob Pechenik.

According to Scott, he “enjoys every minute” he spends co-parenting the kids alongside Deschanel and Pechenik.

“I always knew I would be a great dad — former clown, magician, I can build stuff — and it’s been incredible,” he explained.

“You see your life transform, your priorities become your kids, and when they have a performance that they’re doing at school, or working on some of their homework, or whatever it might be, it’s a joy,” he added.

Scott and Deschanel met when they were partnered on Apple TV+ series “Carpool Karaoke” in 2019, and recalled the precise moment he realized he’d become part of the kids’ lives.

“Our youngest came back from school with a picture that he had drawn, and in the picture, he has Mommy and Daddy and Jonathan and his sister and our puppies,” Scott said.

“He had drawn this whole picture. This is his happy family,” he added, “I think that was when I was like, that’s pretty sweet, because the way we think of it is, he has the benefit of a ‘bonus dad.’ How cool is that? You have more people that love you.”