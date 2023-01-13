In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, the 59-year-old actor says, “This is devastating news. Lisa had the greatest laugh of anyone I ever met. She lit up every room, and I am heartbroken. I find some solace believing she is reunited with her son Benjamin.”
Lisa Marie died on Jan. 12 after suffering full cardiac arrest earlier that day. She was 54.
“Michael had been hoping for a speedy and complete recovery because her children needed her. It is very sad it didn’t turn out that way,” Lockwood’s attorney, Joe Yanny, said. “Michael’s world has been turned on its ear. He is with both of his daughters now.”
Lisa Marie is proceeded in death by her father, Elvis Presley, and her son, Benjamin, who died in 2020 by suicide. She is survived by her 77-year-old mother, Priscilla, and her daughters, 33-year-old Riley Keough, and twins Finley and Harper Lockwood.