Lisa Marie Presley‘s ex-husband, Nicolas Cage, is speaking out in the wake of her death.

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, the 59-year-old actor says, “This is devastating news. Lisa had the greatest laugh of anyone I ever met. She lit up every room, and I am heartbroken. I find some solace believing she is reunited with her son Benjamin.”

Lisa Marie died on Jan. 12 after suffering full cardiac arrest earlier that day. She was 54.

The musician and daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley had several high-profile romances in her life, including marrying Cage, whom she began dating in 2001. Though they split in early 2002, then got back together and tied the knot in August 2002.

Nicolas Cage & Lisa Marie Presley during “Captain Corelli’s Mandolin” Premiere at Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Beverly Hills, California, United States. (Photo by SGranitz/WireImage)

Cage filed for divorce in November 2002. They ended up finalizing their divorce in 2004.