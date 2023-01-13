Click to share this via email

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris are Instagram official.

The lovebirds made their relationship status official when British actor Damson, 31, uploaded an adorable photo of himself with SKN founder Lori on his Instagram story to celebrate her 26th birthday.

Damson Idris and Lori Harvey — Photo: damsonidris/Instagram Story

The picture shows Idris kissing Harvey on the cheek. He captioned the photo with an endearingly sweet nickname for his new partner: Nunu.

The new romance has set Twitter on fire, with many fans tweeting their heart-eyed approval for the couple.

I wanna cry damson & lori so CUTE 😭 — GEMINI MAN (@BreezieTheWop) January 13, 2023

Fans joked about passing out at the sheer sight of the couple’s heartwarming PDA.

Damson Idris and Lori Harvey? I just fell to my knees in my living room. — 8 (@8akuaa) January 13, 2023

Almost passed out on the way to pilates class. I need Lori’s rizz like yesterday — Emi Eleode (@EmiEleode) January 13, 2023

The newfound relationship between Harvey and Idris comes after Harvey ended things with Michael B. Jordan in June last year after dating for more than a year.

From there, the pair’s relationship flourished, with the two being spotted going on a dinner date in December last year at L.A. hotspot Catch LA.

After the date, Damson flirtatiously shared Harvey’s Essence magazine cover to his Instagram story with a number of fire emojis.