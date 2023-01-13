Prior to her shocking death on Jan. 12 at age 54, Lisa Marie Presley was reported to be working on a tell-all memoir that would recount her memories of father Elvis Presley, her brief marriage to Michael Jackson and more.

According to a report from RadarOnline, Presley signed a book deal with Gallery Books in 2019.

At the time, sources told Page Six that Presley received an advance of a minimum of $1 million from the deal, which was said to be worth a reported $3 million to $4 million.

READ MORE: Lisa Marie Presley, Daughter Of Elvis And Priscilla Presley, Dead At 54

A source told Page Six that the memoir “promises shocking revelations about Michael Jackson and a completely new understanding of Elvis.”

The current status of the book and how far along Presley was in writing before her death are not known.

Presley died in hospital after going into full cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas, California.

“Priscilla Presley and the Presley family are shocked and devastated by the tragic death of their beloved Lisa Marie,” a rep for the family told ET. “They are profoundly grateful for the support, love and prayers of everyone, and ask for privacy during this very difficult time.”