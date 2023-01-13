In a recent profile for W Magazine‘s Best Performances of 2023 Portfolio, Seth Rogen opened up about how his parents’ support for his dreams helped him reach his success.

The profile covered topics like Rogen’s experiences with acclaimed director Steven Spielberg and his experience shooting the Golden Globe-winning “The Fabelmans.” Still, the most moving part of the profile came when Rogen admitted who believed in him the most while growing up.

Seth Rogen for W Magazine’s Best Performances of 2023 Profile — Photo: Jamie Hawkesworth/W Magazine

READ MORE: Bryan Cranston Admits That Seth Rogen Was Way Too High At The Golden Globes

“My parents. I was 13 when I started doing stand-up in Vancouver, and my mother drove me to every stand-up show. She watched hundreds of sets. I would tell filthy jokes in front of my mother.”

Despite not having much money, his parents bought him an important program he needed to write drafts for the “Superbad” screenplay.

READ MORE: Seth Rogen Roasts Kim Kardashian At ‘THR’ Women In Entertainment Breakfast

Seth Rogen for W Magazine’s Best Performances of 2023 Portfolio — Photo: Jamie Hawkesworth/W Magazine

“When I was writing ‘Superbad’, she would read drafts of it. I needed this program to write screenplays, called Final Draft, which costs hundreds of dollars. That was my equivalent of needing a camera, you know? And my parents bought it for me, no problem, and they didn’t have a ton of money, but they were happy to.”

Rogen ended his response by acknowledging that he knows peers in the industry whose parents did not share the same amount of support. All of this only works to make Rogen that much more grateful.

“I look at my writing partner, Evan, whose parents could not have been more discouraging. And it gives me such great joy to bring up my parents’ support at every interview I can, with the hope that they’ll come across it.”