Simu Liu shared girlfriend Allison Hsu’s picture from their New Year eve’s celebration.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Liu posted an adorable photo of himself with Hsu where the couple are all smiles while taking a mirror photo. On it he wrote:

“The Best Most Traumatic Nye.”

Simu Liu shared this image. — Image courtesy: Instagram/Simu Liu

Earlier, the “Marvel” star uploaded two happy photographs to Instagram, showing him travelling with his lady love Hsu. Liu joked in the caption, “thanks for making me feel tall :)”

At the 20th Annual Unforgettable Gala in Los Angeles last month, Liu, who declared his relationship with Hsu public on Instagram on Dec. 2, mentioned that they had plans to spend the holiday together.

Liu is known for portraying Shang-Chi in the “Marvel” film.

In 2022, Liu was named one of Time‘s 100 most influential people in the world.