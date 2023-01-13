When Miley Cyrus announced that her new single “Flowers” would be released on Jan. 13, fans were quick to point out the significance of the date: the birthday of her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth.

Now that the single — the first from her forthcoming album Endless Summer Vacation — has been released, those fans are now convinced that drop date was no coincidence, and that the song is about the painful breakup of their brief marriage.

“We were good / We were gold / Kind of dream that can’t be sold / We were right / ‘Til we weren’t / Built a home and watched it burn,” she sings, apparently referencing the 2018 wildfire that led to their home to burn to the ground.

“I didn’t want to leave you / I didn’t wanna lie / Started to cry but then remembered / I can buy myself flowers / Write my name in the sand / Talk to myself for hours / Say things you don’t understand,” Cyrus sings in another verse, apparently detailing the deterioration of their relationship.

“I can take myself dancing / And I can hold my own hand / Yeah, I can love me better than you can,” she continues, singing to the melody of Bruno Mars’ “When I Was Your Man”, seemingly referencing unconfirmed reports that Hemsworth once dedicated that exact song to Cyrus.

Fans are convinced that “Flowers” is Cyrus exorcising the demons of her failed marriage and have been taking to Twitter en masse to share their opinions.

MILEY CYRUS IS FUNNY ASF 😭🤣. Why Liam Hemsworth from Australia and the song came out at Sydney at 12am and not USA 12am time. Oh SHES funny 😭🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/tiRogaLCYs — 🧜🏾‍♂️🧚🏾‍♀️✨ (@moonlighttsouls) January 13, 2023

Miley releasing this single on Liam’s birthday and listing Sydney as the first time zone release… chef’s kiss https://t.co/B0McdoG7Co — Depressed Demon Nightmare Girl (Taylor’s Version) (@kmhinnan) January 9, 2023

Have to say I’m highly enjoying Miley Cyrus’ new tune Flowers – in which she replies to a Bruno Mars’ tune that Liam Hemsworth once dedicated to her hahahah.. And releases the song on Liam’s birthday. Absolute pettiness that I live for. 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/HhOcj2FOqm — Liam Thom (@AyeThomes_9) January 13, 2023

Miley Cyrus will never let Liam Hemsworth rest LMFAO — mellllll🌙 (@_melelizabethh) January 13, 2023

Me explaining to the Trader Joe’s employee how Flowers by Miley Cyrus has the same tune as When I Was Your Man By Bruno Mars and her chorus lyrics being a response to Bruno’s chorus lyrics because Liam Hemsworth dedicated that song to her once is pop culture HERSTOTY!!!! pic.twitter.com/7ri7CX2LtU — new year same parv 🎉 (@RealPattyWap) January 13, 2023

Happy 33rd birthday to Liam Hemsworth. https://t.co/Gq0lzZ21Hl — FLOWERS💐 (@wheretfisadele) January 13, 2023

Flowers by Miley Cyrus is such a middle finger to Liam Hemsworth I LOVE IT — Abbs ✨ (@_abbylord) January 13, 2023