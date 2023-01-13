Garcelle Beauvais is excited at the idea of a new castmate.

After winning the Golden Globe for Best Supporting actress, Jennifer Coolidge might be headed for reality TV as she previously mentioned her interest in “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”.

The actress told E!News that “all the gays that I have” are “obsessed” with the series, “So, they would want me to do that one.”

Her potential future co-worker Beauvais was excited at the idea, commenting “Yes please” on an Instagram post about the idea, according to Page Six.

If Coolidge joins the show, it could help fill out the cast which will soon be losing beloved members Lisa Rinna and Diana Jenkins, who confirmed their exits earlier this month.

The “Legally Blonde” actress has even already thought of her tagline.

“If any of you girls say anything c—y to me, I’m gonna beat the s–t out of you,” she joked in an interview with Variety.

Season 13 of “RHOBH” is still in the early planning stages after season 12 finished airing at the end of last year, so viewers may see Coolidge on their TV screens yet.