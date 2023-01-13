Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas’ first birthday “in style.”

On Friday, January 13, Nick appeared on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” and reflected on the birthday celebrations and talked about his goals for the next year.

“She did [turn 1] over the weekend. We did [have a party]. We had to celebrate.”

“She went through a pretty wild journey in the early part of her life, so we had to celebrate in style,” he continued. “She’s 1. She’s beautiful.”

After 100 days in the NICU, the couple brought their newborn girl home in May 2022.

“Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is,” Chopra shared via Instagram. “We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home… Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a bada–. Let’s get it MM! Mommy and Daddy love you.”

The couple got married in 2018.