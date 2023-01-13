Jamie Lee Curtis has tested positive for COVID-19.

The 64-year-old actress announced the news to her Instagram on Friday with a picture of three self-testing kits which all showed a positive result.

The star began the post with an understandably angry response: “F*ck COVID!”

The Hollywood veteran stated that she would no longer be able to attend Sunday’s Critics Choice Awards. She earned a nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in the film “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

“Sadly, this head cheerleader is not going to be at all the weekend festivities cheering on her friends and colleagues. Life on life’s terms.”

The “Halloween” actress recently attended the Golden Globes on Tuesday night and was looking forward to making an appearance at the rest of this week’s awards show circuit. However, now she must show her support behind the TV screen.

“I’m glad that there are all these home tests available so that I didn’t go to the American Film Institute lunch and spread my germs. I was SO looking forward to going to the Bafta tea and the Critics Choice awards as a nominee and member of a motley crew! I’m so proud of these people, and I look forward to cheering them on through my TV set. Stay safe out there people.”

Fans showed their support in the comment section, with one fan thanking Curtis for her healthy diligence.

“Thank you for testing & staying home. You always have been a great role model. Take care of yourself & hope you feel better soon!”

Curtis is expected to bag an Academy Award nomination later this year for her performance in “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” So the starlet may still be able to make an award show appearance in March.

The Academy Awards nomination shortlist is set to be announced on Jan. 24.