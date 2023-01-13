Katy Perry had a type before meeting Orlando Bloom.

The singer chatted to Gwyneth Paltrow on the latest episode of her “Goop” podcast, with the lifestyle guru questioning Perry on her history with men.

Perry dated the likes of John Mayer in the past, and was married to Russell Brand from 2010 to 2012.

As Paltrow asked whether she had a certain type, Perry admitted she used to love “narcissists… I loved a hot narcy,” but insisted, “not anymore.”

The “Firework” hitmaker went on, “I love a healthy confidence. A healthy ego is very good.”

The pair also discussed Perry’s relationship with Bloom. The pair got engaged in 2019, before welcoming their daughter, Daisy Dove, in 2020.

Paltrow insisted she’d never seen Bloom like that before he met Perry, saying how his eyes were lit up and “he was, like, bouncing up and down.”

The musician responded, “He was the first man that I met that was kind of a loop breaker for me. He was consistent, he kept showing up,” saying how she “kept on showing him my absolute worst.”

Perry recalled, “I was testing him like ‘do you really love me?'” admitting he could take how crazy she was, hence why they just work.

The lovebirds broke up in 2017, before getting back together.