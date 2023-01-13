“Dancing With The Stars” talent Peta Murgatroyd is officially pregnant with her second child with her husband, Maks Chmerkovskiy.

In an exclusive interview with People, Murgatroyd discussed her journey with infertility and not knowing that she was pregnant.

The dancer, 34, did not know she was pregnant during her first trimester and continued dancing on the show despite feeling “sick and bloated.”

“I didn’t even know I was pregnant for so long until I was really feeling sick. I danced through “Dancing with the Stars“ with it. I started feeling weird, started feeling a little bit sick and a little bloated and I didn’t want to test for weeks.”

After battling infertility issues for years, Murgatroyd and her husband were ready to accept that a second child was not in the cards.

“I literally was praying to the gods about this, but it’s so funny because I was at a stage where I had let [the idea of pregnancy] go. I was about to call it. I had called the IVF doctor to start my second round again and I had let it go. As in I was like, ‘If I’m a one-time mom, if I have one child for the rest of my life, I have to be happy with it.’

She put off testing for weeks until week 7. When the results came back positive, she was extremely shocked but remained skeptical.

“It wasn’t like I jumped for joy and I shouted from the rooftops, ‘Oh my God, I’m pregnant. Yay!’ It was more like a, ‘Okay, well let’s see what happens because I’ve been through this four other times, and it hasn’t worked.’ So I was very skeptical. I didn’t even tell Maks for a while.”

Now that she is out of the first trimester, Murgatroyd is extremely grateful for what she calls a “blessing.”

“It is just a blessing at the end of the year for my family,” she added. “It’s just been a whirlwind. The best blessing for us, truly.”

