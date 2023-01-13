Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

The estate of Michael Jackson has issued a poignant statement about the unexpected death of Lisa Marie Presley, who died Thursday at the age of 54 after suffering cardiac arrest.

Presley and Jackson were married from 1994 until 1996.

In the statement issued via social media, the Jackson estate wrote of being “saddened by the sudden tragic loss of Michael’s former wife, Lisa Marie Presley.”

READ MORE: Lisa Marie Presley Dead At 54: The Ups And Downs Of Elvis’ Daughter’s Life

The statement continued, “Michael cherished the special bond they enjoyed and was comforted by Lisa Marie’s generous love, concern and care during their times together. Our hearts are with Lisa Marie’s children, Riley, Harper and Finley, and her mother, Priscilla, in this difficult time.”

Presley married Jackson in 1994, just 20 days after her divorce from first husband Danny Keogh was finalized. She filed for divorce in 1996.

Jackson died of an accidental overdose in 2009.