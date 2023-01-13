Click to share this via email

Evel Knievel’s son Robbie has passed away at age 60.

Robbie’s brother Kelly told CBS News that the daredevil had died on Friday after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

He’d been in hospice care for three days and passed away with his daughters Krysten and Karmen by his side.

“It was expected,” his brother shared. “He was in Reno with his three daughters by his side.”

He added, “Daredevils don’t live easy lives. But, it’s what they do.

“He was a great daredevil,” Kelly said. “If you look at his jumps, that’s what he should be known for. It’s what he loved doing.”

The stuntman, who was also known as “Kaptain Robbie Knievel”, followed in his father’s footsteps from an early age, with him joining Evel at his Madison Square Garden show at age just 8. He’d jumped his first bike four years prior to that, TMZ reported.

He performed more than 350 jumps in his career, including jumping the fountains at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas in 1989, which was something Evel had failed to do back in 1967.

Robbie also jumped over 30 limousines and performed a Grand Canyon jump, among numerous other career highlights.

Out of all his jumps, 20 of them ended up being world record-breakers.

Robbie, who also starred in the show “Knievel’s Wild Ride” back in 2005, performed his last stunt in Coachella, California, in 2011. He jumped 150 feet above tractor-trailer trucks at the Spotlight 29 Casino.

Evel Knievel died in 2007 at the age of 69.