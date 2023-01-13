The dress Viktoria Apanasenko, the representative of Ukraine, wore for the national costume round of the 71st Miss Universe competition completely astounded everyone.

On January 11, the 28-year-old debuted the “Warrior of Light” costume at the competition in New Orleans, US. People can’t quit applauding her after her performance video went viral on the internet.

Ukraine is SLAYING on stage, along with her beautiful feathered wings. What an inspiration to all. 💙 #MissUniverse pic.twitter.com/bP3LA4gDsx — Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) January 12, 2023

Victoria Apanasenko gave her national costume the moniker “Warrior of Light” and used it as a platform to promote strength and light. In an Instagram post, Apanasenko describes the sentiment and hope she wishes to portray by donning her traditional attire.

“The “Warrior of Light” costume is a personification of the inner strength of Ukrainians, our courage, determination, and love for the freedom that is flowing in our veins. While creating this costume, we wanted to put the idea that war cannot break our strength and discolor our hearts. Even blazing, Ukraine will be reborn like a phoenix and will shine with bright rays of kindness and faith. It also symbolizes every woman who is fighting for her rights, freedom, and her future. Each of us is The Warrior of Light, ” she wrote.