It looks like Jacob Elordi won’t be donning a red cape anytime soon.

After rumours began circulating about the “Euphoria” actor’s possible casting as Superman in the new DC films, DC Studios head James Gunn took to Twitter to address them.

“My thoughts are no one has been cast as Superman yet,” he began his post.

My thoughts are no one has been cast as Superman yet. Casting, as is almost always the case with me, will happen after the script is finished or close to finished, and it isn’t. We’ll announce a few things in not too long, but the casting of Superman won’t be one of them. 🧜‍♂️ https://t.co/2SGWV2RSI7 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 13, 2023

“Casting, as is almost always the case with me, will happen after the script is finished or close to finished, and it isn’t,” he continued. “We’ll announce a few things in not too long, but the casting of Superman won’t be one of them.”

While fans may not know who is taking over the iconic role after it was announced Henry Cavill would not be returning, the famed director concluded his tweet with a single emoji “🧜‍♂️” which may be hinting at an Aquaman-related reveal.

The “Suicide Squad” director is active on social media and frequently responds to rumours or news about the studio on Twitter.

When Cavill’s departure was announced, Gunn elaborated on the decision, stating it was due to switching focus on an earlier part of the hero’s life.

He did, however, mention a meeting with the actor and teased “a number of exciting possibilities to work together in the future.”