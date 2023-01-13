Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Rumours of Meghann Fahy and Leo Woodall’s “White Lotus” romance continue to spiral.

The 32-year-old actress, who plays Daphne Sullivan on season 2 of “The White Lotus”, recently sat down with Andy Cohen on “Watch What Happens Live”.

During their conversation, an eager viewer called in and asked Fhay if her relationship with her co-star Leo Woodall had blossomed into more than friendship.

READ MORE: Meghann Fahy Confirms ‘Something Sexual’ Happened Between ‘White Lotus’ Characters Daphne And Ethan

Fahy found the question to be an amusing one, laughing before letting out a drawn-out sigh.

The 32-year-old actress remained tight-lipped, claiming she doesn’t “kiss and tell.”

Cohen continued to push the questions on Fahy, even going as far as asking if she and Woodall were “friends with benefits.”

READ MORE: ‘The White Lotus’ Stars Tom Hollander And Leo Woodall Didn’t See The Shocking Scene Coming

“We’re friends,” she responded playfully.

The rumour mill has been swirling since Fhay commented with heart-eye emojis on Woodall’s Instagram in December 2022.

Fans also noticed Fahy commenting, “I love you! I love these! I love you!” underneath a photo Woodall uploaded to his Instagram in September.

The cherry on top was when she uploaded a cozy selfie of the two on set to her Instagram in December.