Kanye West reportedly had a lavish surprise for his alleged new wife Bianca Censori last week after the pair tied the knot.

According to the Daily Mail, the rapper, 45, took Censori, 27, who is thought to have worked as an architectural designer at Yeezy for a few years, to the five-star Amangiri Resort in Utah for their honeymoon.

The Mail stated that West was spotted there with a child at one point, but his ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s rep has denied that any of their four children joined the newlyweds.

Kanye West shares a meal with his reported new wife, Yeezy Designer Bianca Censori, in Beverly Hills. — Photo: Backgrid

A description on the glamorous resort’s website reads, “Amangiri blends into untouched red-rock country, over 900 acres of the vast and majestic Colorado Plateau, the original Wild West.

“In this desert landscape of canyons, mesas, ridges and gorges, the modernist Suites of Amangiri and the tented Pavilions of Camp Sarika offer an inspiring welcome to one of the world’s most dramatic secluded settings.”

It’s thought to cost thousands per night for a room.

The honeymoon news comes after TMZ revealed Ye, who has been surrounded by controversy in recent months after making a series of antisemitic comments, held a private ceremony with Censori, from Melbourne, to celebrate their love.

The website added the pair don’t appear to have filed a marriage certificate to make it legal, despite the musician being seen wearing a ring on that finger.

TMZ claimed they were told the ring Ye has been seen wearing “symbolizes his commitment to her following the ceremony.”