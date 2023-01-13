Oscar-winner Morgan Freeman has been added to the newest Sheridan film “Lioness,” which also stars Laysla De Oliveira and is executive produced by two of its stars, Zoe Saldana and Nicole Kidman.

READ MORE: Nicole Kidman To Feature In And Executive Produce Paramount+ Original Series ‘LIONESS’

“Lioness” is based on a genuine CIA programme. Cruz Manuelos (Laysla De Oliveira), a passionate but rough-around-the-edges young Marine, is followed, according to the official series description, as she joins the CIA’s Lioness Engagement Team to assist bring down a terrorist organization from within.

Freeman is one of Hollywood’s most successful and prolific actors, having appeared in well over 100 films.

Over the course of his career, Freeman has received five Oscar nominations, winning the award for Best Supporting Actor in 2004’s drama “Million Dollar Baby” for his memorable performance.

Morgan Freeman has joined "Yellowstone" creator Taylor Sheridan's new CIA/war series. Sheridan gives fans incredibly dark and gritty content. Judging from what we know about "Lioness," it looks like Hollywood's most talented man has another hit.https://t.co/lnBjUhhlxG — OutKick (@Outkick) January 13, 2023

Freeman has most recently been seen in the films “Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard,” “Paradise Highway,” and “The Minute You Wake Up Dead,” as well as the sci-fi anthology series “Solos” and “The Kominsky Method.” Along with Morgan Freeman, he most recently served as host and producer of the documentary series “Great Escapes.”