Sadie Sink’s first kiss wasn’t exactly a personal moment.

The 20-year-old “Stranger Things” actress was recently profiled in W Magazine’s ‘Best Performances of 2023’ portfolio. In the profile, the actress discussed the controversial unscripted kiss that aired on season two of the smash Netflix show.

The kiss garnered a lot of controversies when the episode initially aired in 2017, as both actors were underage, and the kiss was unscripted.

READ MORE: Taylor Swift Shares ‘All Too Well’ Behind The Scenes Footage Ahead Of Directors on Directors Appearance

When speaking of the kiss years ago on the “Beyond Stranger Things” aftershow, Sink said she was surprised that the creators, the Duffer Brothers, wanted her to do the unscripted kiss.

“The kiss was not written in the script. I get there, the first day of Snowball… one of you, I think it was you Ross,” Sink said. “You say, ‘Ooh, Sadie, you ready for the kiss?’ I’m like, ‘What! No! That’s not in the script. That’s not happening.”

Sadie Sink for W Magazine’s ‘Best Performances of 2023’ Profile — Photo: Jamie Hawkesworth/W Magazine

When W Magazine asked about her first kiss, Sink confirmed it was on-set.

“On set for “Stranger Things.“ It was with Caleb McLaughlin, who plays Lucas, and we were filming. You can see it on Netflix!”

The young starlet discussed how awkward her first kiss was given the circumstances.

READ MORE: Sadie Sink Opens Up About Max’s ‘Heartbreaking’ Journey In ‘Stranger Things 4’: ‘I Have No Idea What’s Coming’

“We were both awkward, but it was also funny because all our friends were there and all these extras and lights and music.”

Despite the controversy, the moment has become one Sink can look back on with hilarity.

“It was nerve-wracking at the time, but I look back now and can laugh about it.”