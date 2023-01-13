Click to share this via email

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian GQ's Annual Men of the Year Party, West Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, USA - 17 Nov 2022

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s $15 million mansion may be a victim of California’s flash flooding.

The Sun reports that the famous couple’s Santa Barbara home has been flooded by the disastrous storm, ruining their months-old purchase.

The four-bedroom property is said to have extensive damage as the water managed to breach the garage.

The famous reality couple may not be the only ones affected by the weather, as their neighbourhood was populated by many celebrities.

George Lucas, Kevin Costner, Ashton Kutcher, and Mila Kunis are among those they call neighbours.

Ellen DeGeneres took to Twitter on Monday to show the extent of how dangerous the flooding has gotten from Montecito.

Montecito is under mandatory evacuation. We are on higher ground so they asked us to shelter in place. Please stay safe everyone. pic.twitter.com/7dv5wfNSzG — Ellen DeGeneres (@EllenDeGeneres) January 9, 2023

“This creek next door to our house never flows. Ever,” she revealed. “Probably about nine feet up, and it’s going to go another two feet.”

“We need to be nicer to mother nature,” she added. “Cause mother nature’s not happy with us.”