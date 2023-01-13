Click to share this via email

Taylor Swift gave an unexpected treat to her fans. Taylor showed up to perform onstage at The 1975’s concert in The O2 in London, England.

The fans witnessed the debut live performance of “Anti-Hero” from her most recent album Midnights, as well as a cover of “The City” by ‘The 1975.’

Taylor can be seen walking casually onto the stage at The O2 and taking a quick look around in the videos that have been posted online. She has her blonde hair tied up and is sporting a short, dazzling silver dress with high heels. The audience’s increasing applause demonstrates their surprise at her cameo.

One fan wrote, “IM LIVING FOR THE HAIRSTYLE OMG THIS IS THE FIRST LIVE PERFORMANCE OF A MIDNIGHTS SONG TELL ME I’M NOT DREAMING.”

TAYLOR SWIFT IS PERFORMING ANTI HERO FOR THE FIRST TIME IN A 1975 CONCERT OMFG?!?! pic.twitter.com/FNKvLsuXVg — miguel I taylivia stan (@cowboyinwoods13) January 12, 2023

@maxispretycool do you see the tears rolling down my face — mia (@mialikesurmum) January 12, 2023

Taylor Swift at The 1975 concert in London. pic.twitter.com/vfF5jhZe6W — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 12, 2023

Swift was also seen posing with Denise Welch from “Loose Women,” who was there to support her son Matt Healy, the lead singer of ‘The 1975.’

In an Instagram post, Welch said: “So proud I can’t even begin!!”