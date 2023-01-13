Don’t expect to see Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes back on the air.

On Thursday, TMZ reported that the “GMA3” co-hosts have hired top lawyers if it comes to litigation and now, an insider inform Page Six that they may not be back on air. Robach and Holmes were taken off the air in the wake of their affair going public late last year.

“They have not been terminated yet, but I don’t expect T.J. to be on again,” an insider says. “They do want Amy to stay and be a part of things there, but likely not on ‘GMA3.’”

READ MORE: Amy Robach And T.J. Holmes Pack On The PDA As They’re Pictured Making Out In Miami

Sources also told Page Six that the couple have “hired lawyers to deal with [negotiating]” with the network, but their prospects for remaining as hosts of the show are slim.

Meanwhile, TMZ was told that in their negotiations with ABC, the couple’s lawyers will pose the question, “Has ABC ever used the morals or conduct clause to fire or discipline 2 consenting adults at equal levels when both were white?”

It has also been suggested that race could become a factor, given that in this case the morals clause was invoked over a relationship between white and Black anchors.

READ MORE: Lawyer For T.J. Holmes’ Estranged Wife Marilee Fiebig Says She’s ‘Disappointed’ By His ‘Lack Of Discretion’

When Robach and Holmes were taken off the air last month, ABC president Kim Godwin stated that, though the affair was “not a violation of company policy,” it was still considered too much of a “distraction” for viewers tuning in.

“After a lot of thought, I am taking Amy and T.J. off the air as we figure this out,” Godwin said.

After news of the relationship between Robach and Holmes broke, it was also reported that Holmes had engaged in affairs with multiple others at the network.

Last month, Holmes filed for divorce from his wife, Marilee Fiebig.