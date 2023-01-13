Shemar Moore and Jesiree Dizon hosted a stylish gender reveal party.

After announcing the two were expecting their first child together, the “Criminal Minds” actor shared a beautifully filmed video from their party.

“Mama’s smiling from Heaven 🕊️ … Miracles happen … Here comes the BEST part of my life ❤️‍🔥,” he captioned the post.

“Today is the day,” he said in a video. “Your boy got butterflies. No, this is a special day. This is a legendary day. Today, your boy Shemar Motherf–king Moore, Shemar Franklin Moore, is about to find out if he’s going to be a daddy to a little girl or to a little boy, a little homie.”

In fact, the expectant father-to-be already had some names picked out.

“It’s either going to be Legend, little homie, or it’s going to be Frankie, little baby girl,” he continued. “And I’m about to be a father come Feb. 8, 2023.”

His girlfriend was equally excited, but also nervous at the same time.

“I would love a boy because my boy is easy, and I could have 10 of him,” the actress, who’s already a mom of two, said. “But I kind of want a girl because then we can have one more. Because if I have a boy, we’re one and done and that’s not OK with me. But I honestly just want whatever is healthy, happy. Like he says, 10 fingers, 10 toes. I’m just so excited for this portion of our life together, and it’s going to be amazing.”

For the reveal, the couple pulled out all the stops as a helicopter soared above the party.

Pink smoke soon trailed from behind the chopper, revealing they were expecting a girl.

The actor first announced their pregnancy On Jan. 9 on “The Jennifer Hudson Show”, saying at the time, “My life is pretty grand but I know once God does call my name, once I get this experience, I’ll be able to go to heaven whole.”