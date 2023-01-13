There’s a new music competition in town.

On Thursday, Apple TV+ announced that Reese Witherspoon and Kacey Musgraves are joining forces to launch the new country-themed “My Kind of Country” competition series.

The duo are executive producing the show, and will be featured alongside country stars Jimmie Allen, Mickey Guyton and Canadian masked singer Orville Peck.

The stream describes the show as “a fresh take on a competition series, breaking down barriers in country music by providing an extraordinary opportunity to diverse and innovative artists from around the world.”

Allen, Guyton and Peck will serve as scouts, choosing up-and-coming artists to invite to Nashville, showing off their country music sound for the panel, with a once-in-a-lifetime shot at stardom.

At the end of the eight-episode series, the winner will received a “life-changing prize” from Apple Music, including “unprecedented support and exposure on the platform.”

“My Kind of Country” premieres globally March 24.