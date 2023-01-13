Tom Cruise wanted Seth Rogen to join Scientology.

Fans have dug up an old clip of the “The Fabelmans” star discussing the time Tom Cruise tried to convince him to join the Church of Scientology on the Howard Stern show in 2021.

READ MORE: Leah Remini Thanks Jerrod Carmichael For Joke About Scientology At The Golden Globes

Rogen described the meeting as “absurd” and claimed the “Top Gun” star initiated the conversation by telling Rogen he was a “huge fan.”

Rogen didn’t state exactly when the meeting occurred but confirmed it was around when Katie Holmes gave birth to Cruise’s daughter Suri in 2006. Judd Apatow was also present during the conversation.

The “Superbad” director remembers how adamant Cruise was in trying to convince him to give Scientology a chance.

“He said, ‘If you let me just tell you what it was really about…If you let me — just give me, like, 20 minutes to like, really just tell you what it was about, you would say, ‘No f—ing way! No f—ing way!'”

READ MORE: Golden Globes 2023: Jerrod Carmichael Skewers Tom Cruise Over Scientology Connections

Rogen was initially confused with the interaction and noticed Cruise began taking it more seriously. He told Stern that he wasn’t sure he had the mental strength to ignore Cruise’s attempts.

“Can we come out of this? Are we strong enough to have him do this to us and not be converted? If they got him, what chance do I have?”

Rogen admitted he was a “weak-minded person” and eventually relied on Apatow to switch the conversation to movies instead.

Seth ultimately laughed about the chilling ordeal.

“Whew. Dodged that bullet.”