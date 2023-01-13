Prince Harry’s tell-all book doesn’t exactly tell all.

In an interview with The Telegraph, the Duke of Sussex talks about what he left out of his hit memoir, Spare, including stories about his brother Prince William and father King Charles.

READ MORE: Prince Harry Breaks Sales Record With Bombshell Memoir ‘Spare’

Harry reveals that the first draft of the book hit a whopping 800 pages before being cut down to the 400 pages buyers will see on bookstore shelves.

“It could have been two books, put it that way,” he said. “And the hard bit was taking things out.”

Harry also explained that he gave ghostwriter J.R. Moehringer a lot of material meant for context in writing the book, with the understanding that there was “absolutely no way” they would end up in the published version.

“Because on the scale of things I could include for family members, there were certain things that — look, anything I’m going to include about any of my family members, I’m going to get trashed for,” he said. “I knew that walking into it. But it’s impossible to tell my story without them in it, because they play such a crucial part in it. And also, because you need to understand the characters and personalities of everyone within the book.”

READ MORE: Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ Ghostwriter Defends ‘Inadvertent Mistakes’ In Royal Memoir

Harry continued. “But there are some things that have happened, especially between me and my brother, and to some extent between me and my father, that I just don’t want the world to know. Because I don’t think they would ever forgive me.

“Now you could argue that some of the stuff I’ve put in there, well, they will never forgive me anyway,” he admitted. “But the way I see it is, I’m willing to forgive you for everything you’ve done, and I wish you’d actually sat down with me, properly, and instead of saying I’m delusional and paranoid, actually sit down and have a proper conversation about this, because what I’d really like is some accountability.”

He then added, “And an apology to my wife.”