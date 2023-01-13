John Corbett and Sarah Jessica Parker in "Sex and The City 2"

A familiar face is returning to the “Sex and the City” universe.

In a post Friday on Instagram, Sarah Jessica Parker revealed that actor John Corbett will be joining the sequel series “And Just Like That…” for season 2.

Corbett is reprising his role as Aiden Shaw, longtime love interest for Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw.

“Shh. Don’t tell anyone,” the actress wrote in the caption, alongside set photos of them together.

Aiden was first introduced in season 3 of “Sex and the City”, but his relationship with Carrie didn’t last long, after she confessed to sleeping with Mr. Big.

The characters got back together in season 4, even going so far as to get engaged, but they broke up due to Carrie’s inability to commit. Aiden went on to get married and have a kid.

He last appeared in the movie “Sex and the City 2”, in which Carried learned that he’d had two more children.

The reunion of the two characters comes after Mr. Big died in the first season of “And Just Like That…”, though what exactly their relationship will look like is a mystery.

Back in April 2021, Corbett had said that he would likely appear in season 1 of the spin-off, though that didn’t materialize in the end.

“I’m going to do the show,” he told New York Post at the time. “I think I might be in quite a few [episodes].”

“And Just Like That…” season 2 will be back some time in 2023.