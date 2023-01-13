Robert Downey Jr. is doing his part for the environment.

The “Iron Man” star recently sat down for a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, and he talked about his upcoming Discovery+ docuseries “Downey’s Dream Cars”.

He revealed that he actually plans on giving away his very sizeable car collection for the sake of climate action.

“I’m going to sweepstakes them and donate all the proceeds to green tech companies,” Downey explained, “because this will be my legacy.”

He added that at one point he gave his car collection a long look before asking himself, “You schmuck … what are you trying to prove?”

The new series was announced last year, and Downey said in a statement at the time that his intent is “to showcase that it’s possible to keep the integrity of classic cars while leveraging new tech and innovation to make them more eco-friendly.”

Also during the chat, the actor looked back on his role in “Iron Man”, the movie that launched the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and how it was never expected to be such a big hit.

“Not too many people were thinking that Iron Man was even going to have an opening weekend or, you know, do much of anything so we were a little bit left alone,” Downey recalled.

“I find out more every day about how that thing was financed,” he continued. “It was basically ready to be like written off if it tanked. It was the perfect thing where there were not a lot of creatively aggressive eyes on us. … I remember Jeff Bridges [saying], ‘Man, it’s like we’re doing a $200 million independent movie, man.’”