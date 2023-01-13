Austin Butler is mourning Lisa Marie Presley.

On Friday, the “Elvis” star shared a statement about the tragic passing of Elvis and Priscilla Presley’s daughter this week at age 54.

The actor expressed condolences to Lisa Marie’s mother, and her daughters Kiley Keough, and Finley and Harper Lockwood.

“My heart is completely shattered for Riley, Finley, Harper and Priscilla at the tragic and unexpected loss of Lisa Marie,” Butler said.

“I am eternally grateful for the time I was lucky enough to be near her bright light and will forever cherish the quiet moments we shared,” he continued. “Her warmth, her love and her authenticity will always be remembered.”

On Sunday, Lisa Marie attended the Golden Globes in support the film “Elvis”, and watched as Butler won the award for Best Actor for his performance as her iconic father.

In his acceptance speech, Butler thanked the Presley family, saying, “Thank you for opening your hearts, your memories you’re home to me. Lisa Marie, Priscilla, I love you forever.”

Just days later, on Thursday, Lisa Marie suffered a cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas, Cal., and died later that day in hospital.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla Presley said in a statement announcing her death. “She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known.”