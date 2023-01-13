Click to share this via email

There are secrets in every marriage.

On Monday, Hulu announced Emma Roberts and Tom Ellis are set to star in the new romantic dramedy “Second Wife”, according to Deadline.

The series hails from “Tell Me Lies” creator and showrunner Meaghan Oppenheimer, with Roberts and Ellis also executive producing.

“Fresh off a terrible breakup, Sasha (Roberts) flees her life in New York to start over in London, where she meets and quickly falls in love with a recently divorced father named Jacob (Ellis),” the description reads.

“When they impulsively decide to get married, they will soon learn that there’s a lot they don’t know about each other – and they can’t outrun their pasts forever. Darkly comedic in tone, ‘Second Wife’ is an exploration of intimacy, failure, and second chances.”

The series also marks the first time the “Lucifer” has collaborated with Oppenheimer, his wife of three years.