Harry Hamlin is happy to have his wife back.

In an interview with ET Canada about his new show “Mayfair Witches”, alongside co-star Tongayi Chirisa, the actor talked about his wife Lisa Rinna is leaving “The Real Housewives of Beverley Hills”.

Hamlin was asked what Rinna leaving the reality series means for him in his life, to which he jokingly responded, “I get her back, that’s all.”

He was also asked, given all her new free time, if Rinna might want to appear on “Mayfair Witches”, to which Hamlin said, “She could probably learn how to be a witch. We’ll see.”

Also in the interview, Hamlin said that he hadn’t yet made his famous bolognese sauce for the “Mayfair Witches” cast.

“Not yet, but [creator Esta Spalding]’s been asking me all the time,” he said.

“You’re holding out, buddy,” Chirisa said.

“But I will!” Hamlin added. “I’ll get around to that.”

The actor first made his spaghetti bolognese in season 11 of “RHOBH”, and ever since, it has been a hot topic on the show, with Hamlin even cooking for all the housewives.