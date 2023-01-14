Rumours are swirling that Madonna is preparing to hit the road for what’s being described as the biggest tour she’s ever undertaken.

Billboard reports that the 64-year-old singer plans to embark on a massive tour later this year.

Sources tell the outlet that Madonna and her longtime manager Guy Oseary are teaming up with Live Nation for a 40th anniversary tour that will feature hits from throughout her career, spanning from her 1983 self-titled debut to her latest studio album, 2019’s Madame X.

The tour will reportedly include a multi-night run at London’s 20,000-seat O2 Arena.

“It’s going to be the biggest tour she’s ever done,” an “executive familiar with her plans” tells Billboard.

That source also revealed that the tour will encompass both stadiums and arenas, and will ” include over-the-top production that delivers both ‘Material Girl’ kitsch and occasionally outrageous sex appeal with plenty of show-stopping moments made for social media.”

The tour will be tied to her recently released compilation collection Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones, and follows Madonna’s 2001 deal with Warner Music Group for an “extensive, multi-year series of catalog releases that will revisit the groundbreaking music that made her an international icon.”