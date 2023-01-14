Click to share this via email

Congratulations are in order for Carey Mulligan and husband Marcus Mumford, with People confirming the couple are expecting a baby.

The new arrival will be the third for the “She Said” star and the Mumford & Sons frontman, who are already parents to daughter Evelyn Grace, 7, and son Wilfred, 5.

In a 2018 interview with U.K. magazine Baby, Mulligan opened up about how becoming a mother had changed her.

“What does motherhood change? Well, your whole life — it’s undeniable — it changes everything,” she said.

“As regards to my work, I don’t know if motherhood is always the first thought on my mind when I read a script, but I would suspect it’s altered my attitude,” she added.