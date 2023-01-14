Jeremy Renner is continuing his journey to recovery, and he’s keeping his fans in the loop.

The “Hawkeye” star recently shared a brief video via Instagram Stories, taken from his hospital bed.

In the video, the bed-ridden star is being pushed from a hospital hallway into a room full of medical equipment, presumably to undergo a scan.

“I wish you all a very special night,” Renner wrote in the caption.

A source recently told People that Renner “is making positive progress,” but that the actor is facing “a long road to recovery” after he was accidentally run over by his snowplow in Reno, Nevada.

Renner’s sister, Kym, shared an optimistic statement with People. “We are so thrilled with his progress. If anyone knows Jeremy, he is a fighter and doesn’t mess around. He is crushing all the progress goals,” she said. “We couldn’t feel more positive about the road ahead.”