Lisa Marie Presley‘s half-brother is speaking out following the death of his “big sister.”

Navarone Garibaldi, 35, took to Instagram on Friday and paid tribute to Lisa Marie with a throwback photo of her as a young adult and him as a small child playing with toys in a sandbox. Priscilla Presley had Navarone with ex-boyfriend Marco Garibaldi.

“Big sister… i hope you are now at peace and happy with your Dad and your son by your side,” he captioned the touching post. “I know the past couple years weren’t easy for you, and I wish things had been different between us. regardless, you are my sister and I’m sending love and prayers for your journey home. I still can’t believe this, I’m lost for words. Love you sis. Beijos. 💔.” Beijos is Portuguese for “kisses.”

Navarone was born in 1987, two years before Lisa Marie welcomed her first child, Riley, with ex-husband Danny Keough.

The touching tribute came on the same day “Elvis” star Austin Butler mourned the death of Lisa Marie.

“My heart is completely shattered for Riley, Finley, Harper and Priscilla at the tragic and unexpected loss of Lisa Marie,” Butler said in a statement to ET, referencing Lisa Marie’s three daughters. “I am eternally grateful for the time I was lucky enough to be near her bright light and will forever cherish the quiet moments we shared. Her warmth, her love and her authenticity will always be remembered.”

Just days after attending the Golden Globe Awards to watch Butler earn a Best Actor award for his portrayal of the King of Rock and Roll, Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital after going into full cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas, California.

Responders performed CPR after she went into full cardiac arrest. She was transported to a local hospital but shortly thereafter, Lisa Marie died. She was 54.

