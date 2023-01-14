“Malcolm in the Middle” may be the latest vintage TV series to get the revival treatment.

That’s the news coming straight from the horse’s mouth, as it were, revealed by Bryan Cranston, who played hapless dad Hal on all seven seasons of the hit Fox sitcom.

Speaking with E! News, Cranston confirmed that discussions are underway about reuniting the cast for a “Malcolm” reunion project.

READ MORE: Bryan Cranston Admits That Seth Rogen Was Way Too High At The Golden Globes

“There was some talk about the possibility of doing like a reunion movie of ‘Malcolm in the Middle’,” Cranston said.

“We had such a great family on that and I certainly would be open to that if there was a good idea that came up like, ‘Oh, that would be fantastic to explore what happened to this family 20 years later,'” Cranston added. “I can’t believe it’s already that, but that would be fun to do.”

Cranston’s recent comments confirm previous remarks from his TV son, Frankie Muniz.

READ MORE: Frankie Muniz Reveals Bryan Cranston Is Spearheading A ‘Malcolm In The Middle’ Reboot

“I know Bryan Cranston is really into the idea and he’s kind of heading writing the script and getting everything rolling,” Muniz told Fox News in October 2022.

“So, there might be something,” he added. “I would be down 100 per cent. But I don’t know — we’ll see what happens.”