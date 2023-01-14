Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Selena Gomez is laughing off hate comments after her appearance at the Golden Globes on Tuesday night.

Gomez was apparently on the receiving end of some hateful online comments regarding her body image after she walked the carpet at the 2023 Golden Globes.

Selena Gomez and Gracie Elliot Teefey at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

The 30-year-old actress walked the carpet in a stunning velvet Valentino gown with bold, billowy sleeves and an angular cut. She earned a nomination for best actress in a television series, comedy or musical category for her performance in “Only Murders in the Building.“

After the award’s show, Gomez took to Instagram Live to laugh off some tasteless comments regarding her appearance at the event.

A recorded excerpt from Gomez’s Instagram Live was reposted to popnewsdaily’s TikTok account.

While sitting in a car with her 9-year-old sister Gracie Elliott Teefey, Gomez addressed her critics.

“I’m a little bit big right now because I enjoyed myself during the holidays,” she said to the camera before asking Gracie’s opinion, “right?”

READ MORE: Selena Gomez Says Her Documentary Has Allowed Her To Make ‘Wonderful’ Connections With People

Gomez then exploded with laughter after her younger sister nodded heavily in agreement.

The “Selena + Chef” star has had an on-and-off relationship with social media and only recently announced her return to Instagram earlier this week.