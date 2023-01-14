Jamie Lee Curtis is taking her support for her friend and “Everything Everywhere All at Once” co-star Michelle Yeoh to another level.

The 64-year-old actress’s hilariously endearing response to her costar’s Golden Globe win for best actress in a motion picture, comedy or musical, is now a shirt.

The “Halloween” star posted a mirror selfie to Instagram wearing the shirt with the words ‘Friends supporting friends’ written below the photo.

“I’m still stunned that a moment of natural exuberance and joy, became some sort of a symbol for women supporting other women,” Curtis wrote in the Instagram caption for the mirror selfie.

Curtis recently tested positive for Covid-19 and admitted to quarantining in the shirt.

“@erin.gallag.her highlighted it with her gorgeous post and word anthem of support and somehow from Tuesday night to Friday night it became a T-shirt that was left outside my home with a dozen everything bagels from my @everythingeverywheremovie family,” she continued. “I was COVID sleeping and today after my shower I proudly wear it.”

Curtis ended the caption with a goal for the new year and further praise for Yeoh.

“#FRIENDSSUPPORTINGFRIENDS is a perfect squad goal for 2033. Thank you, Erin and all who are expanding it and amplifying the message and CONGRATULATIONS @michelleyeoh_official YOU ARE EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE!”