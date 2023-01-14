Prince Harry is concerned for the well-being of his niece and nephews.

In a recent interview with the Telegraph just days after the release of his massively successful tell-all memoir “Spare,” Prince Harry is voicing concern for the other “spares” in his family.

“Though William and I have talked about it once or twice, and he has made it very clear to me that his kids are not my responsibility, I still feel a responsibility knowing that out of those three children, at least one will end up like me, the spare,” Harry told the Telegraph in the Jan. 13 interview. “And that hurts, that worries me.”

Prince Harry is referring to Prince George, 9—who is second-in-line, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4.

READ MORE: Prince Harry Cut Stories About Prince William And King Charles From Memoir: ‘Some Things I Just Don’t Want The World To Know’

The Duke of Sussex further detailed how being treated like a ‘spare’ in comparison to his brother William made him feel throughout his life.

“I was brought into the world in case something happened to Willy. I was summoned to provide backup, distraction, diversion and, if necessary, a spare part. Kidney, perhaps. Blood transfusion. Speck of bone marrow. This was all made explicitly clear to be from the start of life’s journey and regularly reinforced thereafter.”

Harry explained that when he was born his father, King Charles lll, made a joke to Princess Diana.

“Wonderful! Now you’ve given me an Heir and a Spare—my work is done.”

Spare has since broken the Guinness World Record for the fastest-selling nonfiction book and insists there is more in his personal life that he did not include in the controversial memoir.