Maren Morris continues to defend the LGBT+ community.

“The Bones” singer recently appeared as a guest judge on “Ru Paul’s Drag Race”, where she had some gracious words to extend to the contestants regarding country music’s history.

“Coming from country music and its relationship with LGBTQ+ members, I just want to say I’m sorry,” she stated. “And I love you guys for making me feel like a brave voice in country music. So, I just thank you guys so much for inspiring me.”

The drag queens had a viscerally receptive response to her apology and thanked the Grammy winner for her allyship.

“I’m gonna cry, I need to go,” Morris tearfully joked as the contestants cheered her on.

Morris is no stranger to defending the LGBT+ community.

“The Middle” singer raised $150,000 within a day for Trans Lifeline and GLAAD’s Transgender Media Program last year. She raised the money after calling out Jason Aldean’s wife, Brittany, over a transphobic comment she made on Instagram in August.

While speaking to People last year, Morris said she “didn’t start making music to become an activist” but was inspired to speak up after “seeing the inequality in the genre I happened to come up in.”