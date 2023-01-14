Robbie Bachman was drummer and co-founder of the iconic rock-and-roll band Bachman-Turner Overdrive with his brother Randy Bachman. The band also featured bassist Fred Turner and guitarist Tim Bachman. The band boasted the massive hits "Takin' Care of Business" and the driving playlist staple "Roll on Down the Highway."

Robbie Bachman, younger brother of Randy Bachman and co-founder of the band Bachman-Turner Overdrive, died at 69.

Randy Bachman shared news of the tragic loss on Twitter on Jan. 12.

READ MORE: ‘Naughty Boy’ ‘Monty Python’ Star Terry Jones Dies At 77

Another sad departure. The pounding beat behind BTO, my little brother Robbie has joined Mum, Dad & brother Gary on the other side. Maybe Jeff Beck needs a drummer! He was an integral cog in our rock 'n' roll machine and we rocked the world together. #RIP #littlebrother #family pic.twitter.com/XASj6CVXzA — Randy Bachman (@RandysVinylTap) January 13, 2023

Randy praised his brother with deservedly glowing words.

“He was an integral cog in our rock ‘n’ roll machine and we rocked the world together.”

Randy and Robbie co-founded Bachman-Turner Overdrive in 1973 with bassist Fred Turner and guitarist Tim Bachman. Robbie was credited with designing the band’s logo, appearing for the first time on the cover of their debut album.

READ MORE: Pantera Drummer Vinnie Paul Dead At 54

Their sophomore album together earned them two smash hits, “Takin’ Care of Business” and “Let It Ride.” The band’s critically acclaimed third album, 1974’s “Fragile,” featured the song “Roll on Down the Highway,” a driving playlist staple Robbie co-wrote.

Following Randy’s departure from the band, Robbie would continue spreading rock-and-roll magic worldwide with BTO from 1978 to 2005.