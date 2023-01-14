Tori Spelling has some positive news regarding her daughter’s recent health scare.

Last Wednesday, Spelling uploaded an Instagram story with a photo of her 14-year-old daughter Stella in the hospital after experiencing “breathing issues.”

The “Beverly Hills, 90210” alum, 49, has reassured her Instagram followers that she is “feeling a lot better.”

READ MORE: Tori Spelling Celebrates Daughter Stella McDermott’s Graduation Despite ‘Bullying, COVID’ And ‘Severe Anxiety’

Tori Spelling’s Instagram story — Photo: torispelling/Instagram

“I wanted to thank everyone for all the well-wishes for Stella,” Spelling wrote over what looks like a photo of Stella, 14, hanging out on the couch with her dog. Her hospital bracelet is visible in the image. “She is home and feeling much better.”

However, the starlet also opened up about her daughter’s new diagnosis after being examined by doctors.

READ MORE: Tori Spelling Reveals Her ‘Concerned’ Daughter Urged Her To Get Her Breast Implants Replaced

“At the ER, she was diagnosed with a Hemiplegic Migraine,” she wrote in her Instagram story. “It’s a condition that affects one side of the body. Signs of a Hemiplegic Migraine attack are similar to what would be presented in a stroke, that typically includes sudden severe headache on one side of the brain, weakness, and numbness on one half of the body.”

Spelling made sure to thank the team of medical help that looked after her daughter and is continuing to hope for the best.

“It can be terrifying if you don’t know what’s happening or about this type of migraine,” she continued. “As a migraine sufferer my entire life, I had no idea about this. Grateful to everyone at the ER. They were amazing and took great loving care of her. 🙏❤️”