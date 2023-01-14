After nearly 40 years since working together on “Indiana Jones,” director Steven Spielberg and actor Ke Huy Quan have finally reunited.

While on the red carpet at the American Film Institute luncheon on Friday, Spielberg, 76, and Quan, 51, had a heartwarming exchange.

The two embraced one another in a hug full of nostalgia and happiness, with Quan even kissing the acclaimed director’s cheek.

Steven Spielberg and Ke Huy Quan — Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty

Their history goes back four decades ago, during Quan’s big-screen debut as a Short Round in 1984’s “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom,” which Spielberg famously directed.

Quan went on to achieve child star notoriety by going on to star in the ’80s classic “The Goonies.” However, after taking a hiatus from films for over two decades, the actor has returned in the cinematic smash “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

Quan took home a Golden Globe for best-supporting actor in a motion picture for his performance in “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” During his acceptance speech, he thanked the 76-year-old director for giving him his first job in Hollywood.

“I was raised to never forget where I came from, to always remember who gave me my first opportunity,” Quan said. “I am so happy to see Steven Spielberg here tonight. Steven, thank you. When I started my career as a child actor in “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom,” I felt so very lucky to have been chosen. As I grew older, I started to wonder if that was it, if that was just luck.”

The Golden Globe winner shared snaps of the reunion to his Instagram with the caption, “I love this man so much. He is the reason why I fell in love with acting. The night was made even more special with him being there. ❤️❤️❤️.”