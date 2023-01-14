Finn Wolfhard recently admitted to nearly spoiling the Stranger Things spinoff while on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.“

“We were on set filming “Stranger Things 4,” and we were all talking about if there’s going to be — like joking, ‘Oh, they’re all going to have us back in 20 years, and we’re all going to [be] fat and old,’ that kind of thing,” Wolfhard told host Jimmy Fallon.

Much to the disbelief of the Duffer Brothers, Wolfhard then described exactly what they planned to do with the Stranger Things cast years later once the spinoff came to fruition.

“And then I was like, ‘But if you guys are actually going to do a spinoff, it should be this.’ And then I said it, and the Duffers looked at each other and looked at me and they were like, ‘Could we talk to you for a second?’ And then they pulled me off and they were like, ‘That is the idea. Who told you?’ and I was like, ‘No one,’ and they were like, ‘What do you mean? You just came up with it?’ and I was like, ‘Well, no, I just thought that that would be a cool way to expand.’ It was really funny and they were like ‘Okay, well… don’t tell anyone.'”

The Duffer Brothers have clarified that the future spinoff will explore a plotline unlike anything else the show has already done.

“I’ve read these rumours that there’s gonna be an Eleven spinoff. That there’s gonna be a Steve and Dustin spinoff or that it’s another number — that’s not interesting to me, because we’ve done all that. We’ve spent I don’t know how many hours exploring all of that.”