Lana Del Rey has officially delayed the release of her upcoming album and confirmed the tracklist along with new revealing album artwork in which she is photographed topless.

The 37-year-old “Blue Banister” singer delayed her new album, “Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd,” until March 24 after initially planning to release it on March 10. No reason has been announced for the delay.

The starlet posted all of the new information to her private Instagram account. The follow-up album to “Blue Banisters” will feature collaborations with some industry heavyweights, including Father John Misty, Jack Anotoff’s Bleachers and Tommy Genesis.

The post, which featured the topless NSFW artwork of Del Rey, was captioned “March 24 now, thanks. Box set, and merch.”

The topless photograph will be an alternative album cover. You can see the artwork here.

Lana Del Rey announced the release of her next album, “Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd,” last month alongside the title track produced by Del Rey, Jack Antonoff, Drew Erickson and Zach Dawes.

Last month, Del Rey went viral for placing just one billboard advertising her new album, and it was strategically put up in her ex-boyfriend’s hometown.

You can pre-save the album here.