After Jen Shah serves her time in prison, the “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” will participate in a mental health treatment program.

According to TMZ, part of Shah’s sentencing after being found guilty of wire fraud is a requirement to undergo mental health treatment during the five years of supervised release after her eventual release from prison, where she’ll be spending the next six-and-a-half years (possibly less if the sentence is shortened for good behaviour).

Shah has been ordered to surrender to authorities on Feb. 17, when she’s scheduled to begin serving her sentence at a federal prison in Texas.

READ MORE: ‘RHOSLC’ Star Jen Shah Sentenced To 6.5 Years In Prison

After her release, the probation officer appointed to Shah must sign off on the mental health program she chooses to undertake; in addition, she’s been ordered to undergo drug testing 15 days after her release, and “at least” two other drug tests thereafter.

In addition, Shah has been ordered by the court to make instalment payments toward her restitution, amounting to 15 per cent of her gross income.

Prior to her sentencing, Shah apologized to those whom she ripped off in what was found to be a telemarketing scam aimed at tricking victims into handing over money in exchange for bogus business opportunities.

READ MORE: Andy Cohen Is Hoping To Interview Jen Shah Following Sentencing In Fraud Scheme

“I am sorry. My actions have hurt innocent people. I want to apologize by saying, I am doing all I can to earn the funds to pay restitution,” said Shah.