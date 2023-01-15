Pamela Anderson is telling her own story in her own words, in the upcoming Netflix documentary “Pamela, a love story”, and memoir, Love, Pamela, both of which are being released on Jan. 31.

In a new interview with People, the B.C.-born actress reveals that it was her sons, Brandon, 26, and Dylan, 25, who “encouraged me to tell my story.”

“[There’s] a little bit of anxiety before it comes out, because this has been a year, basically, of therapy, going through my life from my first memory to my last memory,” she said of writing her memoir. “I’m really proud of it. It is something I wrote every word of. I didn’t have a collaborator. I didn’t have any ghostwriter, nothing.”

She describes the book as “just one girl’s story of how I made it through: a small-town girl going to Los Angeles and just going through all the wild and crazy adventures I did and then circling back and going home.”

Writing the book, she explained, yielded some unexpected results for the iconic “Baywatch” alum.

“I had no idea how much anger I had inside, or how therapeutic it was going to be for not just me, but for people around me, like my mother.It’s been a healing process. I’m so happy to share it and hopefully people will be inspired,” she shared.

“I think a lot of it has to do with keeping secrets and keeping things kind of [repressed]. In my case, there’s been stories written and things happening, but you can’t really know somebody unless you hear the whole story. … I hope it’s empowering,” she added.

Given how much has been written about her over the years, Anderson admitted it feels good to finally be able to set the record straight.

“I just wanted there to be a true, authentic, real record of my life,” she said. “I really felt like it was very, very important for me to write it all down, from beginning to end.”