War is on the horizon in the second and final season of “Carnival Row”.

The long-awaited new season of the Prime Video series will soon arrive, set in a “fantasy world” in which mythical creatures known as fae have fled their worn-torn homeland to live among humans.

The second season finds former police inspector Rycroft “Philo” Philostrate (Orlando Bloom) investigating a series of gruesome murders, which has enflamed the already uneasy coexistence of humans and fae refugees, most of whom have been forced into indentured servitude to humans in the city known as The Burque.

Meanwhile, Philo’s fae former lover Vignette Stonemoss (Cara Delevingne) and the Black Raven plot payback for the unjust oppression inflicted by The Burgue’s human leaders, Jonah Breakspear (Arty Froushan) and Sophie Longerbane (Caroline Ford).

The new season also sees Tourmaline (Karla Crome) inherit supernatural powers that threaten her fate and the future of Carnival Row, while her vengeful brother Ezra (Andrew Gower), associate Imogen Spurnrose (Tamzin Merchant) and her partner Agreus Astrayon (David Gyasi) — having escaped the Row — encounter a radical new society that upends their plans.

“With humans and fae folk divided and freedom on the line, each hero will face impossible dilemmas and soul-defining tests in the epic conclusion of ‘Carnival Row’,” notes the synopsis.

The second season of “Carnival Row” debuts Feb. 17.